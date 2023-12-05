Rockstar Games has always made fun of various aspects of reality, while trying to reproduce it in a realistic form in video games, and this is also evident from trailer of presentation of GTA 6which contains various references to real people and crimes.

The search for realism therefore mixes with reality in the first trailer for GTA 6, but it also does so in a distinctly ironicdespite presenting elements that can be somewhat disturbing.

GTA 6: the “Joker of Miami” reproduced in the GTA 6 trailer

Among the most obvious references is the one to “Miami Joker“, or the man with the tattooed face who appears at a certain point in the video as a captured criminal.

It seems to be the reproduction of a real criminal captured by the Miami police in 2017 and who went viral for his truly peculiar appearance. Called Lawrence Sullivan, he became known around the world as “Miami’s Joker”, arrested for pointing a gun at passers-by.