The trailer Of GTA 6 has regained possession of the record for the most viewed video in the first 24 hours of publication on YouTubeafter Discord seemed to beat him to it with the April Fools' video “Discord Loot Boxes are here,” which no one predicted would get hundreds of millions of views in a matter of hours, surpassing one billion in less than a day.

However, Discord only held the top spot for a few days, and lost it after it was discovered that the explosion in contacts was due to a views bot. In the days that followed, Discord kept a light tone on situation.

April Fools' Day was actually structured very well, given that Discord users can actually open prize chests until Monday trying to collect nine rewards, which yield a clown badge.

One user also explained how they achieved so many views: “Discord managed to create a working bot to grow YouTube views in 2024 by looping the prize chest announcement trailer in the background of the app's toast.”

Explanation

Apparently it was an involuntary situation, as also underlined by the post of a Discord developer who didn't understand what was happening.

The new view count is much lower than the previous one. Currently, Discord's April Fool's video has been viewed 2,937,495 million times and is very far from the 93 million views made in 24 hours by the GTA 6 trailer.