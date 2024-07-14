We recall that the video was published last December 4th, reaching 100 million views in just over 24 hours . Evidently, despite Rockstar Games’ traditional radio silence on the title, fans continued to watch and rewatch the video, until reaching this new milestone.

Right in these minutes the first official trailer Of GTA 6 has reached and surpassed the incredible milestone of 200 million views on YouTube proving once again that this is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games ever by the general public.

GTA 6 is a huge phenomenon, but there’s a trailer with many more views

While the 200 million views for the first trailer for the new Grand Theft Auto is an impressive achievement, it is not the most viewed video game trailer ever.

In fact, this record is held by Subway Surfer with 361 million views for the video announcing its availability on the Google Play Store published on September 18, 2012. For those who don’t know it, it’s a mobile game in the style of endless running in which you have to “surf” on the subway trying to avoid the numerous obstacles along the way, while collecting as many coins as possible.

It should be noted that part of the views of the SYBO Games title come from paid advertising to promote the game. It should also be considered that the GTA 6 trailer has been re-shared by many YouTube channels, which have consequently “nibbled” tens of millions of views from the original one published by Rockstar Games. In any case, it is not excluded that sooner or later it will not be able to reach and surpass the first in the rankings, although this could take years.