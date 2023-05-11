Last year was interesting in terms of Rockstar Games refers, because the video game company officially announced that they are working on the next generation of Grand Theft Auto. After this, some data about the game was leaked, with images that were shown to everyone in a stage of what can be considered as the beta.

Since then, fake videos about the game have circulated, which would be passed off as the official trailer of the video game that still does not have an official release date close. And just one of these has been considered real, since the elements shown looked quite reliable, but after a short time a developer of Dead Island 2 he denied it.

Funny to see people claiming our game is GTA 6… https://t.co/odrSjSy58p pic.twitter.com/06pk5OZNKx — Classyham (@Classyham) May 9, 2023

This news has sounded a lot, because the user who worked on the recent zombie video game mentioned that part of that art was taken from the title in question, which is why he identified it after a few seconds. And before this, the players were finally certain that the video is false, thus hoping to see something official in the coming months.

In addition, another of the tests was precisely that Rockstar Games never released the video. So yes, there is still nothing in relation to this long-awaited video game.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: The truth, surely it takes a long time for them to show us some kind of material. But while this sandbox is released, we can fully explore Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom.