Since Rockstar Games mentioned that there would be the premiere of the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI, many clues have been released about this long-awaited video game, which seeks to break the mold on everything we know in the video game industry. And now, a day before we have the world premiere, something quite curious has happened, because on Twitter they have already released this video without the consent of the creators of the franchise.

See it here (it could be removed due to copyright):

GTA 6 OFFICIAL TRAILER HAS BEEN LEAKED A FEW MONTHS AGO 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 OFFICIAL NEW LEAK ⌛⌛⌛⌛⌛ pic.twitter.com/DWXnYmczos — n0facefighter (@ErrorJudicialNF) December 4, 2023

Update: Minutes later the trailer was released on the channel Rockstar Games.