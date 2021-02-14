Apparently, movements by the American company regarding a new job offer where it appears that they are looking for a filmmaker for marketing, have unleashed speculation about the possibility that the GTA 6 trailer is already underway, and may be officially published in the coming weeks.

It could be expected that it was a trailer related to some type of expansion for GTA V Online or Red Dead Redemption 2, although it could also be related to another project that Rockstar Games is developing such as Leaked Red Dead Redemption Remaster, which would be released before GTA 6. But we could also be before the teaser GTA 6 trailer, something highly anticipated by most Grand Theft Auto fans.

A fan imagines in a spectacular way what the GTA 6 trailer would be like

GTA 6 trailer could be released very soon

We have learned about this new job offer through the page Rockstar Games official website, where as we have indicated previously, you are looking for a cinematographic creator for marketing. We leave you with the official message of the American company about this new offer:

Rockstar Games is looking for a Cinematic Gameplay Capture Artist to assist with a variety of projects. This role is responsible for filming game footage for use in television and online campaigns. Our process involves the use of internal video capture tools to record both cinematic and game images in a virtual 3D gaming environment.

At the moment we already know that Rockstar Games is developing GTA VI and Red Dead Redemption 3, so hopefully we could be before the first trailer of one of these two games, although it would make much more sense that it was from Grand Theft Auto 6 since we have been many years without a new title of this successful franchise.