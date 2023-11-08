The first trailer Of GTA 6 will be published at December: Rockstar Games officially confirmed it, with a message addressed to the community and signed by Sam Houser, which we report below translated into Italian.

“Next month is twenty-fifth anniversary of Rockstar Games” wrote Houser. “Thanks to the incredible support of our players around the world, we’ve had the opportunity to create games we’re truly passionate about – without you, none of this would have been possible, and we’re grateful for having shared this journey with us.”

“In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded with the idea that video games could become essential to the culture like any other form of entertainment, and we hope we’ve created titles you’ll enjoy as we strive to be part of that evolution.”

“We are thrilled to let you know that at the beginning of December we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to sharing these experiences with all of you for many years to come.”

Houser’s message therefore confirms the Bloomberg reportswho were talking about an announcement this week and a trailer in December for GTA 6.