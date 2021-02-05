There are only two things for sure right now when it comes to Rockstar Games. The first is that Rockstar games print a lot of money with Grand Theft Auto Online and the other is that he will launch again GTA V on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Everything else is just hearsay and we should leave it at that.

However, we must not lose sight of what happens when it comes to GTA 6, a title that lately has a lot of rumors hanging around online. One of the most recent has to do with a possible game to be announced from Rockstar and the most recent, which comes from RedditIt has to do with the possible release date and scenario that the game would have.

According to the information available, GTA 6 would be ready by 2023, so we are still a bit far from its launch. In addition to this, the leak says that the Rockstar Games game would have as its main stage Florida during the 70’s.

Conceptual image of fans

It is worth clarifying that this is a rumor and we could not say that it really is something definitive, so until Rockstar confirms GTA 6 we can’t take anything for granted.

GTA 6 would have a structure similar to what we saw in Red Dead Redemption 2

An interesting fact that the leak presents in Reddit from GTA 6 is that the game would have a chapter structure very similar to that of Red Dead Redemption 2, only without so many emotional details. The idea sounds interesting, but, we would need to see it executed to give us a better idea.

On the other hand, this rumor of GTA 6 It contrasts with the one we revealed a few weeks ago where we told you that the protagonist of the game would fall on a woman and in this installment it is supposedly a man. That is why we must emphasize that they are still rumors and are not definitive.

Unfortunately, everything that is said around the sixth installment of GTA it will be nothing more and nothing less than a simple rumor. We would not even be surprised if Rockstar games don’t reveal anything for a couple of years and until you’ve got him ready to show.

