The massive leak related to GTA 6 it now dates back to September 2022, but continues to yield information on the game, such as this one relating to hundreds Of secondary activities which will be included in the game.

More than four hundred days have passed since Rockstar Games announced the active development of the game. In all this time there has not been a single new official information on this matter. In reality, not even the definitive title has been revealed, which is now given as established for practicality.

GTA 6 therefore remains a mystery for the most part and many of the rumors about alleged trailers arriving have always been confirmed as false. Sooner or later one will surely arrive, but with a timeline that we still don’t know. Even the year of release seems to be more of a guess than the result of confirmed information, given that we speak of 2024 or 2025 without distinction.

Having said that, the data leaked to Rockstar and put online in September 2022 has proved to be a veritable mine of information, with more and more new ones just keep popping up. Last, in order of time, are the names of the game events, reported by the user @_Dyllie_ on Twitter:

Abandoned Hovercraft

Bait & Tackle Shop

Backyard Wrestling Ring

Basketball Court (Return of basketball)

Big Cat Mansion

Bonnie & Clyde Mystery (Multiple locations)

Cars strip Mall

Dairy Farm

Drug House Drug Deal

Drug Lab (Trailer small, trailer park, apartment, lockup)

DUI Test

Easy Score

Fishing (Multiple locations)

Island Camp

Kidnapping Victim

Lean Sizzurp Lap

Music Videos

museum

Salon Patron

Satanist house

Scarface Crime Scene

Self-Injury (Multiple locations)

Sniper Nest

Sniper Victim Apartment

Swamp Safari Crazy Golf

UFO Animal House

Voice in a storm drain (Possible Pennywise reference)

Warehouse Sex Robots

Warehouse Torture

Workout Challenges

Yard Sale (Multiple locations)

Considering that each entry will surely correspond to several activities, this is a really interesting amount of things to do.

Of course, take everything with due caution, because in this moment of official there is nothing. Furthermore, the names of the activities may have been changed in the meantime, with those reported which could be simple placeholders.