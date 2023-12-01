Oh, and if you’re expecting to see one release date or period at the end of the film, there is the possibility that you will be disappointed: as already done at the time with the first trailers of GTA 4 and 5, Rockstar Games could very well decide this time too to keep players on their toes, revealing this information only in a second moment. Of course, it would be really mean towards fans who have been waiting for years for the next Grand Theft Auto, but it cannot be ruled out.

See also GTA 6: its tragic leaks seem the work of a hacker of only sixteen, former member of Lapsus $

What will we see? It’s impossible to predict this with certainty, but the studio’s modus operandi usually predicts it gameplay scenes taken from the game content, interspersed with glimpses of the city that will be the backdrop to our criminal adventures, which we can now almost take for granted will be Miami, sorry, Vice City. Just right, but without exaggerating, so we doubt that we will go into too much detail, for example, about the game dynamics or how the inevitable multiplayer experience will be structured. There’s certainly time for that.

The sunset with orange, purple and blue shades, the silhouette of palm trees, the Rockstar Games logo and a few characters, but the right ones to make the players’ hype skyrocket. This is how the company appeared on social media to give players an appointment with the first trailer Of GTA 6 or whatever the name of the next chapter of the series will be, which will be shown in a few days, to be precise at 3pm Italian on 5 December 2023 .

What we know about the new Grand Theft Auto

Officially, not even a single detail about the next Grand Theft Auto has been revealed, with the only information that we can consider at least reliable coming from gigantic leak which hit Rockstar Games last year, when dozens and dozens of videos from very old builds were stolen and shared online, from which it is clearly impossible to have an overall picture, but sufficient to deduce some elements that will define the next chapter in the series.

For example, thanks to the leak we know that the game will probably be set in Vice City, or a representation of Miami, although it is clearly reasonable to expect a greater extension of the map compared to Tommy Vercetti’s criminal adventure on PS2, and that the protagonists could be two, a man named James and a woman named Lucia, which could therefore give life to a sort of Bonnie and Clyde in a modern way. If you want to learn more or simply pass the time that separates us from the first official trailer, we refer you to our special article on what we can expect from GTA 6.

Clearly these are unconfirmed details and compared to the old material that emerged online, things may have more or less changed. Two things, however, are certain. The first which is from next Tuesday we will finally have an idea of ​​the path taken by Rockstar Games with GTA 6 or at least we will be able to discuss something concrete, without bringing up more or less credible rumors or material leaked from immature builds that are anything but representative of the final product.

The other is that the next Grand Theft Auto is probably the game with the greatest amount of expectations ever, even more than its predecessor with 185 million copies sold, and therefore Rockstar Games cannot afford to start off on the wrong foot: in a matter of minutes the first trailer will therefore have the onerous task of introducing the next chapter of the series, being captivating enough to convince everyone and possibly making jaws drop with its graphics departmentwhich everyone expects will set new standards in the open world world.

In some ways it’s a bit sad for Geoff Keighley and the games that will be presented at The Game Awards 2023 on the night between 7 and 8 December, given that in the coming weeks the attention and discussions of the general public will be monopolized by the new Grand Theft Auto, for better or worse.