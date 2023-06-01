GTA 6 could also contain Cuba as part ofsetting expected of the game, at least according to reports with some certainty from the well-known leaker Tyler McVicker, in what is still a wild rumor.

To tell the truth, the character in question does not have a great curriculum regarding advances on Rockstar Games games (which is not really common in general) being usually linked to Valve titles and something on CD Projekt RED. However, having got some shots right in the past anyway, we could consider it.

In his new videos on YouTubeMcVicker reports that Cuba will be present as a setting of GTA 6, linked in some way to some “time jump”, therefore perhaps to a flashback or something like that. In this regard, last year the well-known journalist Jason Schreier reported that GTA 6 would be set in the contemporary era, but did not exclude the possibility of memories or flashbacks with different temporal locations.

So far it has emerged that GTA 6 should be set in Vice City, or the equivalent of Miami, but some possible digression towards the offshore islands is not entirely excluded. According to a bizarre theory, there is the possibility that such an island, perhaps corresponding to Cuba, could be Watch.

The latter is an island in the Caribbean that appears in Red Dead Redemption 2 and seems to be present, at least as files and references, also in the GTA Online universe, but never actually included in the game. In any case, there will still be a long wait before seeing GTA 6, considering the possible release period revealed by Take-Two, which would place it between 2024 and 2025.