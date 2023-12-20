GTA 6 was presented with a trailer, which fans are literally dissecting, also giving birth to some decidedly bizarre, but still fascinating, theories, like the latest one about release date of the new trailer based on bullet holes and the alphabet Braille .

The theory

This is how the release date of the trailer was born

It all started fromReddit user u/27guy who noticed some strange bullet holes on one of the official artworks, the one showing Jason and Lucia. Why strange? Because they reminded him of the numbers and words of the Braille alphabet, which for those who don't know is used by blind people. What date did it come up with? September 2, 2024.

In reality there would be two numbers, 1 and 9, with the words “plus”, which would indicate September 2nd. Does this seem like a pretty weird theory to you? In fact it is, but it is indicative of how much interest there is around the game, so much so that it leads some people to make such hypotheses, which obviously are based only on the illusion that Rockstar Games has actually hidden messages within the official material .

Of course, this is only one of them various theorieswhich we reported because it was based on a particularly careful glance, although probably the result of an overinterpretation of the available information.