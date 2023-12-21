As reported by Bloomberg, the court case against the two young hackers that have hacked the Rockstar Games archives in 2022, leaking videos, images and documents on the internet about GTA 6is moving forward and has meanwhile reached a sentence against one of the two, Arion Kurtaj, who will be detained in a psychiatric hospital indefinitely.

Kurtaj was still a minor at the time of the crime, but having turned 18 in the meantime he is now liable to the sentence imposed on him, namely indefinite detention to a psychiatric hospital, where he will have to reside until a specialized mental health court declares the person ready to leave the facility.

Judge Patricia Lees, who conducted the court case, found that Kurtaj was still fully convinced that he wanted to continue with the hacking actions and was led to carry out further crimes in the future.