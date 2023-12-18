The trailer Of GTA 6 has reached altitude 152 million views on YouTube thirteen days after publication: mind-boggling numbers for the reveal of the new chapter of the Rockstar Games series, which shows no signs of slowing down.

As already reported, the first trailer for GTA 6 set a record as regards videos announcing new games, totaling over 60 million views in the first 12 hours alone.

What determined the success of the trailer was obviously the extraordinary popularity of the saga, which with GTA 5 alone sold 190 million copies, but also the curiosity regarding possible hidden secrets and clues in the video.