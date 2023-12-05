Waiting to arrive at 24 hours, in the space of half a day the first trailer of GTA 6 he has already beaten a recordor that of the greatest quantity of views for a non-music videobut is quietly on course to reach the all-time record.
In about 12 hours, the GTA 6 trailer surpassed the 60 million of views, which actually makes it the most viewed video regarding a non-musical subject. The previous record belonged to the famous YouTuber Mr Beast, who had reached 46 million views in 24 hours, but GTA 6 easily surpassed him.
The GTA 6 trailer is now close to 66 million views in just over 12 hours, but it is easily in the running to beat the all-time record, as we will be able to see next 24 hours expire after the video was published.
Absolute record within reach
The absolute record still belongs to BTSthe Korean boy band who reached 108 million views in 24 hours with one of their music videos and this goal could be within reach of the GTA 6 trailer, considering that there are still several hours to go until the finish line.
The trailer, moreover, was published in advance, at a decidedly inappropriate time, due to a leak that had started to spread it in advance, forcing Rockstar Games to bring forward the publication times compared to what had been announced, i.e. the hours 3pm on December 5th.
To find out more, we refer you to the analysis of the GTA 6 trailer with various information collected from the video, while Rockstar Games has reported that it wants to move the limits of open world games with the new chapter of the series.
