Waiting to arrive at 24 hours, in the space of half a day the first trailer of GTA 6 he has already beaten a recordor that of the greatest quantity of views for a non-music videobut is quietly on course to reach the all-time record.

In about 12 hours, the GTA 6 trailer surpassed the 60 million of views, which actually makes it the most viewed video regarding a non-musical subject. The previous record belonged to the famous YouTuber Mr Beast, who had reached 46 million views in 24 hours, but GTA 6 easily surpassed him.

The GTA 6 trailer is now close to 66 million views in just over 12 hours, but it is easily in the running to beat the all-time record, as we will be able to see next 24 hours expire after the video was published.