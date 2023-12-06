GTA 6 can already boast of a record even though the actual release in stores is still a long way off. The first official trailer in fact it has exceeded the ceiling of 100 million views in just over 24 hoursa truly surprising result even for a game of this caliber.
Just to make a comparison, at the time of writing the video has practically equaled the total views of the first GTA 5 trailer, with the overtaking probably taking place in the next few minutes, thus becoming the video with the most views ever published by Rockstar Games.
Not only that, the trailer for a video game was announced well in advance yesterday morning most viewed in the first 24 hours by the Guinness World Records organization.
Just think, for a few hours he was unable to break the record like Most viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours since release, currently held by K-Pop group BTS’s Dynamite music video with 108 million views in one day.
Will GTA 6 be able to beat Subway Surfers’ record?
We are therefore talking about mind-boggling numbers, with GTA 6 which in the coming days and weeks could also win the record for trailer for a video game with the most views ever on Youtube.
The game that holds this record at the moment might surprise you. In fact, it is Subway Surfers who since 2012 have accumulated the beauty of 361 million views. For those who don’t know it, it’s an endless run style mobile game in which you have to surf on the subway trying to avoid the numerous obstacles along the way, while collecting as many coins as possible.
In reality, the SYBO Games title achieved this record by “cheating” in some ways, given that part of the total views came through paid advertisements to promote the game.
#GTA #trailer #exceeded #million #views #beat #Subway #Surfers