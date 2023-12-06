GTA 6 can already boast of a record even though the actual release in stores is still a long way off. The first official trailer in fact it has exceeded the ceiling of 100 million views in just over 24 hoursa truly surprising result even for a game of this caliber.

Just to make a comparison, at the time of writing the video has practically equaled the total views of the first GTA 5 trailer, with the overtaking probably taking place in the next few minutes, thus becoming the video with the most views ever published by Rockstar Games.

Not only that, the trailer for a video game was announced well in advance yesterday morning most viewed in the first 24 hours by the Guinness World Records organization.

Just think, for a few hours he was unable to break the record like Most viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours since release, currently held by K-Pop group BTS’s Dynamite music video with 108 million views in one day.