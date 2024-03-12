The “GTA 6 Countdown” Twitter account shared that the Rockstar Games official website has been recently updated and the section dedicated to GTA 6 It's changed. Previously it reported the words “Watch Trailer 1” and now instead it talks about “Videos” (Videos, in English, or in the plural).

This is obviously seen by the community as a sign that Rockstar Games is preparing for the release of a new official trailer for GTA 6. We would like to point out that the image you see below in the source's Twitter account is just a concept (shown at the bottom right).

Obviously a new GTA 6 trailer is a given: sooner or later it will have to arrive. However, we cannot know exactly when this will happen. The “movement” on the official Rockstar Games website could be a first sign of the video's arrival, but it doesn't mean it will happen anytime soon.

It is possible that the company stands preparing the site well in advanceso as to make sure you don't have to worry about this detail when the time comes to release GTA 6 trailer 2.