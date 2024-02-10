Apparently Lawrcence Sullivan, known to most as the “Florida Joker“, he now seems to have thrown in the towel and he no longer wants to sue Rockstar Games. Now, in fact, he no longer asks for 10 million dollars in compensation, but he would still like it dub the character based on his features at all costs. He would be happy with even a small contribution, like 50,000-100,000 dollars.

“GTA, Rockstar, Take-Two, we need to talk,” Sullivan said. “I won't sue you again. It's been two whole months. You still haven't contacted me. Let's do the right thing. Show me $50,000, $100,000. Let me voice the character, let me go to meet-and-greets when the game comes out , signing autographs, taking pictures with fans. Come on man, we've made headlines all over the world, in every blog. Every news outlet has talked about me in the game. Everyone knows who I am, believe me. So GTA, Rockstar, we need to talk.” .

In an attempt to convince Rockstar Games, Sullivan also added that he is the main reason why GTA 6 is popular right now: “I'm making the game more relevant. People want to play it. They are the reason why the game is so popular Right now”.