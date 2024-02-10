Apparently Lawrcence Sullivan, known to most as the “Florida Joker“, he now seems to have thrown in the towel and he no longer wants to sue Rockstar Games. Now, in fact, he no longer asks for 10 million dollars in compensation, but he would still like it dub the character based on his features at all costs. He would be happy with even a small contribution, like 50,000-100,000 dollars.
“GTA, Rockstar, Take-Two, we need to talk,” Sullivan said. “I won't sue you again. It's been two whole months. You still haven't contacted me. Let's do the right thing. Show me $50,000, $100,000. Let me voice the character, let me go to meet-and-greets when the game comes out , signing autographs, taking pictures with fans. Come on man, we've made headlines all over the world, in every blog. Every news outlet has talked about me in the game. Everyone knows who I am, believe me. So GTA, Rockstar, we need to talk.” .
In an attempt to convince Rockstar Games, Sullivan also added that he is the main reason why GTA 6 is popular right now: “I'm making the game more relevant. People want to play it. They are the reason why the game is so popular Right now”.
Will the Florida Joker be able to convince Rockstar Games with good manners?
Small summary if you don't know the background behind this peculiar individual and how he is connected to GTA 6. In the first official movie of GTA 6, an NPC arrested by the police appears briefly with tattoos on his face. Fans have linked this person to Lawrence Sullivan, a man arrested twice by the police for illegal possession of firearms and nicknamed the “Florida Joker” for his vague resemblance to the Joker from Suicide Squad. For this reason, Sullivan threatened to sue Rockstar Games, asking for compensation of 2 million dollars, which quickly rose to 10 million dollars.
In January he returned to the charge by proposing to Rockstar Games to dub his character but at the same time he was still on a war footing, ready to unleash the lawyers. Apparently he must have come to the conclusion that this strategy leads nowhere. Let's see if he will have better luck “with good manners”, even if we doubt it.
