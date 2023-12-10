The Court that is following the case of Arion Kurtajthe hacker behind the huge leak of information and material of GTA 6 occurred last year, candidly declared that intends to commit other crimes after release.

For those who don’t know, Kurtaj is one of the members of the cyber-criminal group known as Lapsus$responsible for hacker attacks on companies such as Nvidia, Uber, Revoult and Rockstar Games, which caused millions of dollars in damage.

Kurtaj is therefore one of those responsible behind the theft of material, videos and images relating to non-final builds of GTA 6 which was leaked online last year, anticipating many details on the new game in the series, such as the setting and the presence of two protagonists. The eighteen-year-old also blackmailed Rockstar Games into releasing the game’s source code. For this reason he was first arrested by the authorities and subsequently jailed September 2022 after violating the terms of his release on bail.