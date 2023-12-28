Sullivan claims he gets harassed everywhere he goes

In the new video published on TikTok, Sullivan states that he has already agreed with his lawyers and sent a letter to Rockstar Games and that he will take legal action if he does not receive a response. He further added that he now wants 5 million dollars in compensation and that he was harassed several times due to his resemblance to the character who appeared in the GTA 6 trailer.

“GTA we need to talk, you're playing with my intelligence,” Sullivan said in the new video addressed to Rockstar Games. “It's been a crazy few days. This is the final warning. I just got back from Miami, I just got back from California, I talked to both of my Jewish lawyers. We sent you a letter, we're waiting for a response. If we don't hear back by my birthday, which isJanuary 11thwe will take legal action.”

“Now I want $5 million. I get harassed everywhere I go, on the street, at the airport… “you are the Joker from GTA 6″. It was nice? Rockstar Games go talk to Take-Two, your daddy, and take my money.”

As already said in the past, we doubt that Rockstar Games will accept Sullivan's requests, given that the character seen in the trailer is a parody, not even created in a perfectly identical way. In the past, the company even won a lawsuit against actress Lindsay Lohan over a similar case, so we assume she isn't even worried about the possible legal action she might take.