In a largely predictable development, the well-known “Florida Joker“, or rather the bizarre criminal who was called into question by the presentation trailer of GTA 6 due to the presence of a character decidedly similar to him, he has now decided to start a sort of lawsuit against Rockstar Games, asking 2 million dollars as compensation for using his appearance.
As we have seen, the GTA 6 trailer contains direct references to real people and crimes that recently occurred in Florida and one of these appears to be the so-called “Florida Joker”. Inside the trailer, in what seems like a fragment of a news broadcast, we see the image of an arrested man who has a decidedly similar appearance to that of the real character in question, given the tattoos and the hair used.
The latter is called Lawrence Sullivan, arrested twice for illegal possession of firearms and became something of a small celebrity in the local crime scene due to his peculiar appearance. Shortly after the trailer was released, in a video that went viral on TikTok, Sullivan approached Rockstar Games saying he needed to “talk” to the company.
A potentially losing cause
Apparently, the issue became apparent quickly: with other videos released on social media, Sullivan asked Rockstar Games for $2 million in compensation for using “his likeness”, although it does not appear that a lawsuit has yet been filed legal.
“You have took my featuresmy life,” Sullivan said in one of the warning messages to Rockstar Games, making it clear that he wanted compensation for what he had done.
Actually, one lawsuit it would be quite risky for Sullivan, given that it’s not easy to win on bases like that. Furthermore, it is not the first time that something like this has happened to Rockstar Games and the series: a famous precedent concerns Lindsey Lohan, who accused the company of having included a female character similar to her in GTA 5.
According to the prosecution, beyond the physical resemblance of the character there was also the aggravating circumstance of having exploited some elements of his real life to characterize him. In that case the court ruled in favor of Rockstar Games, providing a precedent that may constitute a big problem for the Florida Joker.
