In a largely predictable development, the well-known “Florida Joker“, or rather the bizarre criminal who was called into question by the presentation trailer of GTA 6 due to the presence of a character decidedly similar to him, he has now decided to start a sort of lawsuit against Rockstar Games, asking 2 million dollars as compensation for using his appearance.

As we have seen, the GTA 6 trailer contains direct references to real people and crimes that recently occurred in Florida and one of these appears to be the so-called “Florida Joker”. Inside the trailer, in what seems like a fragment of a news broadcast, we see the image of an arrested man who has a decidedly similar appearance to that of the real character in question, given the tattoos and the hair used.

The latter is called Lawrence Sullivan, arrested twice for illegal possession of firearms and became something of a small celebrity in the local crime scene due to his peculiar appearance. Shortly after the trailer was released, in a video that went viral on TikTok, Sullivan approached Rockstar Games saying he needed to “talk” to the company.