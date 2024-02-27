What happens if we combine the most purchased and played title of all time with the first historic trailer of one of the most anticipated games in history? The result could well be summed up in this “remake” of the GTA 6 trailer in Minecraft.

The video of the little content creator Boranium Artwhich currently has around 25 thousand members, is making a lot of noise precisely because of the precision with which this “interpretation” work was carried out.

This content creator, although not very famous, he is not new to this type of experiment: several of his videos have gone viral over the years, including a cube version of the historic first trailer of another beloved Rockstar Games game, Red Dead Redemption 2.

Streets lit up in the night, hordes of budgies and even the very famous Florida Joker are obviously present in this trailer which presents absurdly faithful the first trailer for GTA 6 (which, by the way, recently became the most viewed video game trailer ever).

Even details like the diamonds in Lucia's hands, the zombies and the “follow” button inspired by the main menu of Minecraft can only be a confirmation of being faced with a painstaking job like few others. You can see the entire fan-made trailer at the top of the article.