The creation of the trailer required more than two weeks of intense work, but the result is decidedly satisfying, especially for fans of Nordic toys. Let's see it.

YouTuber World of Shrimpy recreated the presentation trailer Of GTA 6 using bricks LEGO and the stop motion technique for the animations, for a truly surprising result in its faithfulness to the original.

Crime and bricks

The first GTA 6 trailer was released on December 4, 2023, 24 hours earlier than planned due to a leak. Despite this he achieved unprecedented success, with hundreds of millions of views and a worldwide resonance that few other games can hope to have.

In less than a month, many tribute videos have been produced, including some that used different techniques to reproduce the original, like the one we just reported to you.

As told by World of Shrimpy, apart from the lip movements and some backdrops, the entire video was created by sequentially assembling single frames of characters and environments reconstructed with LEGO.

To demonstrate the goodness and faithfulness to the source of its work, World of Shrimpy has also created a comparative video which places the original trailer alongside the remade one.

Before leaving you, we remind you that GTA 6 has been announced for PS5 and Xbox Series The release date is unfortunately still far away, given that we are talking about 2025. A PC version is probably also planned, but it will arrive at least a year later, if not more, than the other two.