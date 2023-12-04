We still have around 16 hours left to see the first trailer for GTA 6 (at the time of writing this news), but many are trembling to the point that they haven’t decided to show their immoderate love for the game well in advance, even though they don’t know what it will be. actually shown.

The first trailer Of GTA 6 has already gotten nearly 750,000 likes on YouTube, with 0 dislikes. Consider that it currently has more than 50,000 spectators. They are indeed gods mind-boggling numbers , especially considering the underlying issue that hasn’t been published yet. Evidently this is a detail in the age of the internet.

The most anticipated game ever

GTA 6 confirms itself to be the most anticipated game ever, capable of catalyzing general attention without having yet shown anything concrete, apart from a sky with palm trees. Many will surely know the contents of the stolen data RockstarGamesbut we don’t believe they are sufficient on their own to generate so much interest.

Some would define it hype culturealthough it must be said that much of this participation is completely spontaneous, that is, it comes from the players themselves who evidently can’t wait to get their hands on the sequel to GTA 5. After all, we’ve been waiting for it for more than ten years and we’re talking about one of the most popular series ever in the gaming field, so it couldn’t be otherwise, even if for some certain displays of love might appear exaggerated.

In any case, we just have to wait until tomorrow to finally find out what will be shown and, perhaps, when we can play it.