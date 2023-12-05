This is an impressive figure, which gives a good idea of ​​how much this announcement was awaited. For example, the same movie already has 5.8 million I like .

The first trailer of GTA 6 it was published a few hours ago, but it has already surpassed the 40 million views . In reality at the time of writing this news we are over 42 million, with the count growing visibly. So let’s imagine that during the day he will make much bigger numbers.

Consider that we are only talking about the trailer published on the official channel RockstarGames. If we added all the views of those who republished it, the figure would inevitably rise.

As you know, Rockstar Games was forced to publish the trailer following its leak. For now the dynamics of how someone managed to find him are unclear. There is talk that the same had already been uploaded to YouTube awaiting publication and that someone intercepted it. Probably some link shared internally led to the discovery of the video.

The fact is that, in order not to lose views, the launch of the trailer was brought forward by a few hours. It was originally supposed to come out this afternoon at 3pm.

Be that as it may, GTA 6 is currently announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will be released in 2025, a date yet to be determined.