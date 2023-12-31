Now recreate the official trailer Of GTA 6 using other games has become something of a trend, which tells us about the resonance its publication has had. In this case it's up to Minecraft to be used as an editor for the video, which moreover appears extremely successful.

The trailer

As you can see, the YouTuber EvilGame has reproduced the now famous film in a practically perfect way, also taking advantage of various works already done for the environments.

The video was not made with a single map, but with three: Greenfield by THEJESTR, Mineopolis by Minenitrogue and one created specifically by EvilGame, evidently to complete the picture with the places missing from the others. The animations were created with Mine Imator, while the background music is the same as the original video: Love Is A Long Road by Tom Petty.

The first GTA 6 trailer continues to inspire

The first official trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, hours before the original schedule due to its leak. He achieved unprecedented success, with hundreds of millions of views and a worldwide resonance that still produces effects, including frantic anticipation.

The footage has since been played several times using different techniques. That the Minecraft version would also arrive was practically inevitable, considering the millions of players who flock to the Mojang game.