GTA 6 it won't arrive before 2025 and therefore we will have to wait a long time before we can visit the Vice City of the new Rockstar game. While waiting, RavenwestR1 didn't sit idle and thought well recreate the first official trailer of the game in the most faithful way possible via GTA 5.

A few weeks ago we also saw a similar operation, but it was a cut and sew job with sequences taken from GTA 5, certainly nice, but which has nothing to do with the video below.

In fact, the YouTuber in this case tried to make a film as faithful as possible for each single sequence using different mods, hours of editing and a lot of good will, as also demonstrated by the live broadcasts he recorded on YouTube where he documents the entire process behind the creation of the video. However, there is some “poetic license”, such as having used Trevor and Michael to interpret some of the NPCs seen in the original trailer.