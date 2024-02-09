There early publication of the trailer Of GTA 6 did no harm to Take-Two or Rockstar Games. This was stated by Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of the company, who nevertheless said he was sorry for what happened, especially for the team.

I mean, despite what some have said means influencers or other industry figures with limited skills, GTA 6 has not suffered any repercussions from what happened last December and, on the contrary, continues its march quickly.

As you will remember, someone managed to steal the movie, putting it online ahead of time in a version that was not exactly exceptional in quality, thus forcing Rockstar Games to bring forward the publication of the game by a few hours. official versionto ensure that it was viewed at the highest possible quality.