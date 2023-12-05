The developers of RockstarGames they were not happy with the advance of the early publication of the trailer of GTA 6 , because they wanted to experience that moment differently, after years spent developing the game. Unfortunately the studio couldn’t do otherwise, given that the footage had been leaked online ahead of time, published in low quality on X, and waiting the given time would no longer make sense.

The delusion

Many game developers hoped to experience the moment in a different way, that is, all together, watching live the public’s reactions to the contents of the film. There disappointment it was therefore scorching, although the public’s reactions to the video were actually very positive.

It was he who gave voice to his discontent Javier Altmansenior gameplay animator at the studio, who commented on the leak and the subsequent publication of the video in a decidedly salacious way, calling it a disgusting situation.

Altman then added, further developing the concept, “I was hoping to watch it for the first time tomorrow with my colleagues and collaborators. We deserved that moment. I’m so proud of what we’re making. Enjoy the trailer.”

However, all’s well that ends well, as Altman registered the positive reactions and was still happy with the result: “I’m literally crying tears of joy at the general reaction. I can’t believe I’m part of this .”

For the rest, we remind you that GTA 6 is scheduled for 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series The PC version has not been announced, but we imagine that it will follow at least a year after the others.