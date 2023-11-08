Rockstar Games, the developer behind the popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, appears to be ready for a major announcement regarding the sixth installment of the series. According to Bloomberg, the official announcement could be imminent, with rumors suggesting that Rockstar could unveil the game as soon as this week. While details on the announcement remain ambiguous, insiders speculate that Rockstar will accompany it with the release of a trailer, which could debut at The Game Awards in December, although no confirmation has been made so far. Rockstar has long confirmed that GTA 6 is currently in development, but beyond that confirmation, the company has been relatively silent on details. However, there are rumors that the game could hit shelves as early as next year. Despite the limited information available, rumors suggest that GTA 6 will introduce a playable character of Latin origin and female, a change from the traditional male protagonists of the series. Additionally, the game is said to begin in a fictionalized version of Miami, with the ability to gradually add other cities to the expansive game world.