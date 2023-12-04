The spectacular and highly anticipated one emerged ahead of time trailer Of GTA 6 which also reveals the exit period : 2025. So we’re still over a year away from actually playing it. It also doesn’t specify when it will be released later in the year. If it were published during the Christmas period, we would have to wait about two years.

The trailer

The footage itself is truly wonderful and shows truly enormous production values, for a graphic detail never seen in a video game. The setting is also confirmed: Vice Cityand according to some sequences there will also be a strong presence of social content, probably in reference to GTA Online.

The trailer begins by making a overview of the cityà, which we can see rendered in a truly superlative way. The many settings that will be present are also shown off, from the obvious city areas, to places immersed in nature, through to sunny beaches packed with swimmers.

The typical themes of the GTA series seem to be all present, including very crowded nightclubs, gangs, shootouts with the police, strong sexual references, over the top characters and grotesque situations that will probably characterize a good part of the game. After all, social satire has always been the trademark of the GTA, so certain choices are not surprising and appear perfectly in line with the past.

It is difficult to draw precise indications on the gameplay and on the history of the single player campaign from what we saw in the video, apart from the presence of the two protagonists with a difficult past, who will somehow end up within the world of organized crime.

For those wondering, the song chosen for the trailer is Love Is A Long Road by Tom Petty, written by Thomas Earl Petty and Michael W. Campbell.

Why did Rockstar Games release the trailer so far in advance? It seems that the reason is to be found in the leak of the same, which led the company to act accordingly, surprising everyone a bit at this point.