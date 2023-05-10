Take-Two would be about to launch a marketing campaign a You love me for a game not yet announced, with the thought immediately flying to GTA 6 having regard to the chosen place. At least this is what emerges from a leaked document in which he asks to soon be able to put up an advertising poster outside the parking lot of a luxury hotel called The Guild Downtown, which actually exists, towards the end of summer 2023. If the intuition is correct , soon we will have official news of the highly anticipated new game from Rockstar Games.

A photo of The Guild Downtown

In the document we can read: “Our goal is to promote a triple A game of one of our subsidiaries for a 12-month parking-side period commencing in the late summer of 2023.”

Take-Two considers that location perfect to promote the game and proposes covering all posting, maintenance and removal costs. In addition, the publisher reportedly proposed that The Guild’s management collaborate on the design of the poster, so that it is in line with that of the hotel.

The stolen document on imgur

Of course there is nothing confirmed by Take-Two. As far as we know, it could also be another game or an excellently packaged fake. Waiting for official information, we can only wait to find out more.