Publisher Take-Two is not against the use ofgenerative artificial intelligence for the NPCs Of GTA 6. That is, to have characters whose dialogue is written by AI. The CEO of the company, Strauss Zelnick, said this during the Paley International Council Summit. According to him, NPC dialogues written by AI are actually the future, also because those written by humans have never been too interesting.
Zelnick: “You are a playable character and you are interacting with a non-player character. Currently that interaction is scripted and non-player characters are usually not very interesting. You can imagine that all NPCs become interesting and fun (with the use of AI).”
An AI future?
Take-Two isn’t the only publisher experimenting with integrating artificial intelligence into its games. Ubisoft already announced some time ago that it wanted to use artificial intelligence for the dialogues of the new Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. Microsoft itself is moving in the same direction with a recent agreement.
It’s difficult to say whether GTA 6 will integrate content generated by artificial intelligence already at launch. This is certainly a project that will live for years and years, so many new features could be introduced with future updates. We just have to wait for the first trailer, arriving in December, and find out when it will actually be released on the market.
#GTA #TakeTwo #favor #generative #artificial #intelligence #NPCs