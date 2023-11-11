Publisher Take-Two is not against the use ofgenerative artificial intelligence for the NPCs Of GTA 6. That is, to have characters whose dialogue is written by AI. The CEO of the company, Strauss Zelnick, said this during the Paley International Council Summit. According to him, NPC dialogues written by AI are actually the future, also because those written by humans have never been too interesting.

Zelnick: “You are a playable character and you are interacting with a non-player character. Currently that interaction is scripted and non-player characters are usually not very interesting. You can imagine that all NPCs become interesting and fun (with the use of AI).”