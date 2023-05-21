There is now a new case that is establishing itself in the videogame corridor rumors, and it concerns the possible presentation next of GTA 6which would perhaps be indicated by a series of photos and social activities of Bryan Zampella, alleged actor and voice actor for the protagonist Jason in the game, but who could also simply have created a particularly elaborate troll.

First off, there’s still no certainty as to whether Zampella is actually the actor cast to play Jason, who will be one of the two protagonists of GTA 6 (the other is Lucia, in the new setting with two alternating characters). Various rumors and alleged clues linking him to Rockstar Games have fueled the idea that this is actually the model used for Jason, which should also provide the voice, but there are still no official confirmations.

What is certain, at this point, is that Zampella is playing a lot on these rumors, so much so that he continues to post various photos on Instagram that portray him in situations that can easily be traced back to GTA. There were pictures of him before at You love me with floral shirt, which clearly reminded Vice City, which should be the chosen setting for GTA 6.

In a crescendo of references and teasers, the actor has been immortalized more recently in some photos in which he appears precisely dressed as Jason, at least based on the images of GTA 6 leaked in the famous leak that hit Rockstar Games last September. At this point, all that remains is to think that it is a sort of teaser for an upcoming presentation, or a well-constructed gimmick.

In any case, Take Two also seems to have defined the release period of GTA 6 which should take place in the next fiscal year, ie between 2024 and 2025. There would still be a lot of time and it could still be too early for a complete presentation.