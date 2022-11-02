GTA 6 is probably the most anticipated game of all time, and according to an insider, it could soon be officially introduced from Rockstar Gamesso as to remove the doubts created by the publication of the stolen material in recent months, in what is probably the most sensational data theft in the history of video games.

For now, the development studio and publisher (Take-Two) have been really parks of information. The game was actually announced some time ago, but without even the final name. Things should change soon, according toTez2 insiderknown for having internal contacts at Rockstar Games, who made what he calls a “plausible guess” about the presentation.

Ours talked about it on GTAForums, in a post related to the upcoming GTA Online update, Heist Challenge, and the GTA + event, suggesting that there may be something more at stake: “I know it’s not related to GTA 6, but I love speculate that Rockstar might announce the information in some kind of “community update”.

This is not Tez2’s first reference to a possible, upcoming GTA 6 presentation, considering that of the Halloween event with the UFO that have invaded the skies of GTA Online.

It is not clear if his is a mere one theorybased on one’s own beliefs, or is a blurt-out information from one of his contacts.

For the timing, it must be considered that on November 7, 2022 Take-Two will hold its investor call, announcing its plans for the future. In case he might find it useful to place the GTA 6 announcement a few days earlier, so as to galvanize the shareholders and the whole stock market.