The trailer currently has 132 million views and most of the opinions expressed by the public were positive, with more than ten million “Likes” and less than 300,000 “Dislikes”, but there were some controversial hints, indeed quite expected.

The trailer of GTA 6 not everyone liked it. Some fans have in fact criticized the presence of one female protagonist a first for the series, and they pointed the finger at some elements considered too much woke .

A multicultural city

Anti-woke comments are multiplying

The word woke has recently lost part of its original meaning, which indicated awareness and active attention to relevant social problems and facts, especially those concerning social justice. Today exponents of the radical right they practically use it as an insult, including everything that doesn’t fit into their vision of the world, such as the existence of strong female characters in the world of entertainment or the representation of any minority.

User X Rusty Cage took a few of the numerous anti-woke comments published under the GTA 6 video on YouTube, creating a pretty good fresco. In one we can read: “There is not only one white person in the trailer. What a surprise!”, while in another it is stated that “this is pure great replacement theory” (a conspiracy theory according to which there is an occult plan to replace all the white populations of the Earth). In a third comment you can read a seraphic: “Shit woke” with subsequent accusation of Rockstar Games of having been dominated by this culture for years.

Do these criticisms make sense? On closer inspection, no, given that it is normal for Vice City to be a highly multicultural city, being inspired by Miami, a city that is. Indeed, it is probably one of the most multicultural cities on the planet. Having said that, the controversy was truly inevitable, considering that many had started it at the time of the data theft against Rockstar Games, which had already highlighted the presence of the two protagonists.