Tony Gowland, who worked on Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, Chinatown Wars and Red Dead Redemption, spoke exclusively with PCGamesN in an interview about his time working at Rockstar. However, there was also talk about the future of Grand Theft Auto. Gowland then explained what he hopes the team does with GTA 6: his opinion may be the opposite of the desire of many.

Gowland said: “In terms of what I hope for, personally I would like the game to evolve a little bit in terms of the size of the world. I think that a smaller but more densely populated setting It could bring back some of that memorable sailing that I loved in the original.”

The ex-Rockstar Games therefore believes that GTA 6 should go against the trend of the market and, instead of continuing to increase the size of its map, it should limit square kilometers and aim for higher density. Obviously, greater density brings with it greater technical challenges, if the level of detail proves to be superior to Red Dead Redemption 2.