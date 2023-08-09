GTA 6 is one of the best games mysterious of this generation, above all because in addition to the fact that it is actually in development, very few official news have come out. However, by connecting a few dots, and especially some statements from Take-Two Interactive, it seems That floors of the company are those of have GTA 6 out by April 2025.

In fact, according to what was declared by CEO Strauss Zelnick, it seems that the company is aiming to score an incredible new record in net bookingsvalued between 5.45 and 5.55 billion dollars for the fiscal year, that runs from April 2024 to March 2025.

If it’s not proof, it’s certainly a really big indication, given that certain numbers could only be justified by the announcement – ​​and the consequent opening in orders – of a mammoth and super-awaited work, which could not match GTA 6.

In fact, the title aims to be the real masterpiece of Rockstar Games, after a success of GTA 5 that to define planetary would be an understatement.

However, there are no official announcements regarding this, these are just guesses, so we encourage you to take such information simply as a rumor.

In fact, we also want to say that the same men of Take-Two have declared that in this period they will be preparing to release several incredible titlesso there is also the possibility that these numbers are children of the sum of all, or maybe something else.

Game industry experts, in any case, have long speculated the release of GTA 6 for the same window that we have mentioned, and consequently all this could actually turn out to be reality. The only thing that, in any case, will be able to give us confirmation, will only be an official announcement, which is still for now it was not done.

Rockstar Games however, it has returned to being seen recently with another franchise that has marked its fortune, namely Red Dead Redemption, whose arrival for Switch and PlayStation 4 has been announced.