The newest GTA (which is now nearly ten years old) became the fastest-selling entertainment product ever. No, not the fastest-selling game (or well, yes by definition, but that’s not the emphasis we’re trying to put), but entertainment product. During its first three days, it took in a whopping billion dollars. And the game still sells excellently in 2022.

So when the publisher, Take Two Interactive, declares that the next installment in the series will be another milestone, you’ll have to pay close attention. As car brands do, they will always tout the newest thing as ‘the best thing ever’. And also the makers of GTA saying that ‘our new game will be better than our previous one’.

Speaking about the financial results, Take Two boss Strauss Zelnick noted how continued sales of GTA V ‘stayed strong’. In fact, they have sold nearly 170 million copies since 2013. That is ten times more than there are people in the Netherlands.

‘With the development of the next part in the Grand Theft Autoseries well underway, the Rockstar Games team is committed to once again setting creative standards for the series, our industry and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with each of their releases on the front lines,” he added. .