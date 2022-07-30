Raise your hand if you don’t wait for GTA 6 like a bather awaits a breath of wind on a sunny summer beach. This game was the most anticipated ever, with Rockstar taking it easy in its development, given the success that GTA Online is still enjoying.

Fortunately, from time to time we get some news that gives us some glimmer of hope on the state of play of the title, such as the one born from a Bloomberg report that tells how the game will have as one of the two protagonists a girl of Latin origin and that other missions and cities will then be made available with future updates to the title.

Following Axios has added some information, this time concerning the cut content of GTA 6 compared to its final version. This report gives us an accurate picture of what Rockstar’s original idea of ​​the title was like.

The game was to contain four playable characters, two of which are those already listed in the Bloomberg report and inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, with fans pointing to actress Alexandra Cristina Echevarri as the actress who will play the female lead. Nothing is known of the other two characters excluded from the game plans for now. Let’s say for now because, it seems, they could be added later with new ad-hoc missions.

The Axios report adds another curiosity: in the primordial phase for GTA 6 there were 3 main cities, but later Rockstar decided to focus only on Vice City.

Source: Dexerto