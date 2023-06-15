Rockstar Games may have hidden a coded message relating to GTA 6 in the last GTA Online updateSan Andreas Mercenaries: it’s a t-shirt with a logo surrounded by numbers that seem to refer to the letters of the alphabet.

By solving the riddle, the following message emerges: “One day will reveal all”, “one day everything will be revealed”, and fans of the series hope it is a reference to the reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6, which it shouldn’t be far if we consider the sensational leak that revealed gameplay videos and images of the game a few months ago.

Of course, there is also another possibility, much less exciting but perhaps more plausible: that the message actually refers to an upcoming DLC, also from GTA Online, which has to do with Halloween or UFOs.

Whatever the truth, important calculations are already being made for the next chapter of the saga: according to some analysts, GTA 6 will sell 14 million copies at launch and will collect a billion dollars thanks to the extraordinary popularity of the brand.