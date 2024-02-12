GTA 6 it is still far away but it continues to be one of the most talked about and followed games by gamers. Now, we find out that Rockstar Games has created one new playlist on your YouTube channel which only includes the already known announcement trailer. Why is it relevant? This move could potentially indicate that the developer is preparing to release new videos about Grand Theft Auto 6.

The information was discovered by the Twitter user GameRollGTA. Through the GTA 6 announcement video visible via the official website, the user noticed a link to the YouTube playlist, which is actually hidden and could not be found in any other way. It also doesn't have a title. The fact that it is hidden helps to believe that there is something behind it. Based on Wayback Machine, which records internet pages, the playlist URL was created today, February 12, 2024.

Obviously the fact that Rockstar created a hidden playlist it doesn't necessarily mean that new things are coming. He may have done this in anticipation of future trailers so as to have everything ready for when he needs it. There's no indication that another trailer is on the way anytime soon.