The Rockstar Games tweet which announces the release date of the trailer for GTA 6 has become the most popular ever in the gaming sector, with 127 million views and 1.7 million likes in less than twenty-four hours.

Incredible numbers, which give a rather clear idea of ​​what the anticipation is towards the new chapter of the series. An enthusiasm that Rockstar was the first to fully embrace, deleting all his posts on Instagram apart from the last one.

If these are the conditions, we imagine that the figures that will be recorded from the GTA 6 trailer will be literally scary: probably YouTube will have to strengthen its servers in conjunction with the event.