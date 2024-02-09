Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot believes the launch of GTA 6 will be “positive for the market” and expects it to launch after April 2025.

Take-Two itself has provided a release window of 2025, but Guillemot expects it “closer to our financial year '26 than our financial year '25.”

Whenever GTA 6 releases, Guillemot said it will be good for the industry when questioned during the company's Q3 earnings call yesterday.



“What we've seen in the past is that each time there's a big release like GTA, there are more and more people coming back to the industry, and that helps other games to sell as well,” he said (thanks IGN).

“We see it for sure. We look at this and we are really organizing things around the launch of that game, which we do not know exactly when it is going to happen. We consider it will be closer to our financial year '26 than our financial year '25.

“But what we've seen is that generally it's actually positive for the market, and we did a good launch with the launch of GTA 5 first launch and GTA 5 online game, each time we were able to generate really good revenue and profit on the games we launched.”

Recently we've seen game releases change to not clash with others. Alan Wake 2 was delayed until after Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder last October, while Alone in the Dark was also delayed to avoid a “chaotic” October release window.

However, Guillemot's comments are certainly intriguing, hinting that the launch of GTA 6 will fuel buzz around the industry as a whole.

In its own financial results call, Take-Two said Rockstar was “seeking perfection” with GTA 6. Company boss Strauss Zelnick noted that “when we feel we've optimized creatively, that's the time to release.”

He added, reassuring investors: “There is inherent tension, potentially, between getting something to market and creative perfection, but this company errs on the side of perfection.”

Zelnick also commented on the GTA 6 trailer leak, telling IGN ahead of the call it ultimately didn't hurt the company.

“It's amazing when the trailer announcement is huge news, and then we were very gratified when the trailer broke the internet… so we couldn't be happier or more excited,” he said. “In terms of the leak, that's always disappointing for the team, but ultimately, I don't think it hurts us.”

The GTA 6 trailer broke records when it dropped, despite the full game release being years away.

