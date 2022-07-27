The release date of GTA 6 is “at least two years away”, say the insiders of Rockstarwho also described that the next sandbox crime simulator will be set in a You love me in Vice City style and will feature a female lead.

People “close” to the development of GTA 6 have reportedly said the game will feature a “playable female lead for the first time”, who will form half of “a pair of main characters in a story influenced by the Bonnie bank robbers. and Clyde. ”The game was originally codenamed Project Americas, with Rockstar planning to create a huge, shifting map that encompasses parts of both North and South America. However, that idea was later shelved, with the developer instead decided to focus on a fictionalized version of Miami and its “surrounding areas”, a place last seen in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

However, GTA 6’s stance remains seemingly “big”, with more interior stances than any previous entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar also plans to continually update the map over time, adding new missions and locations throughout the life of GTA 6.

GTA 6 has apparently been in development since 2014, with a group of designers from Rockstar’s Edinburgh office reportedly leaving the company earlier this year due to frustration over the lack of progress. The same Rockstar insiders who are close to producing the game say that the release date of GTA 6 would be scheduled for 2024.

As always in this case we are talking about rumors, so take this news with due precautions.

Source: Bloomberg