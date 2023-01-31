According to a recent leak reported by the GTA 6 News & Leaks 2.0 Twitter account, specialized precisely in the collection of information relating to the development of the game, the release date Of GTA 6 could be more nearby than you think, with Rockstar Games currently reportedly in the final cleanup phase before launch.

The question is obviously still very uncertain and it is only a vague rumor, but the tweet collects a series of messages that start from an analysis made by Tez2, a well-known leaker in the GTA field, also on the basis of the materials they have made part of the famous gigantic leak that hit Rockstar and GTA 6 a few months ago.

Based on some definitions used in those documents, it is assumed that elements of the game are complete in terms of development at this point and that Rockstar Games has transitioned to cleaning stageconsidering that some terms indicate the conclusion of the actual development.

The interpretation would have been corroborated by a couple of developers, who in response pointed out that some definitions, such as “complete feature” and visible “complete content”, refer to the complete and playable form of the product, awaiting further final elaborations on general cleaning.

All this would suggest that GTA 6 is now very close to completion, with Rockstar Games which has been working on the last stages of general refinement for some time. Obviously, these are only speculations and assumptions, even if 10 years have passed since the release of Grand Theft Auto V, it is reasonable to think that the next chapter is not too far away, although the fifth still continues to sell very well.