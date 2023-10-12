GTA 6 it is without a doubt one of the most talked about games of recent years, and to think that it hasn’t even been officially announced! The numerous leaks that have followed one another in recent months have enchanted the fanbase and, now more than ever, an announcement seems to be around the corner.

As reported by DSOGaminga governing body would have just officially classified the title of Rockstar: we are talking about the entertainment department of the Australian government.

This department would be responsible for establishing the rating (PEGI) recommended for the title, also providing us with some information about the game itself. At least in Australia, an age of around 16 will be recommended and, as stated in the official note, the game will contain scenes of sex and substance use.



This, essentially, means that the announcement of GTA 6 is really very close: that a large explanatory trailer is in the works to be shown during the awards ceremony The Game Awards, which will be held in December? Such an event would be the right stage for such an eagerly awaited game.

The rumors and speculations around GTA 6 continue: some rumors report that the announcement will arrive by the end of Octoberothers that the game will not be released on PC, at least for the first time.

We look forward to knowing something more about the highly anticipated GTA 6: Rockstar, how long will it take to have an official announcement?