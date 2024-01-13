According to what was revealed by T-Pain – stage name of Faheem Rashad Najm – Rockstar Games has him prohibited from playing GTA 5 Online (more precisely on the server role-play NoPixel) from the moment he began collaborating with the company for the development of GTA 6.

T-Pain is a rapper, songwriter and record producer from the USA and has credibly collaborated with GTA 6 for the sound component of the game.

T-Pain said: “I used to play on NoPixel then I started working on the damn GTA 6 and they told me I couldn't do roleplay anymore because it went against… they had this whole talk like 'what if someone took your album and re-recorded it and more people listened to it…' and I was like ' okay, I understand but I was having fun…”.

The rapper then points out that Rockstar Games eventually bought a company that runs the largest GTA 5 Online roleplay servers, Cfx.re.