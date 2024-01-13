According to what was revealed by T-Pain – stage name of Faheem Rashad Najm – Rockstar Games has him prohibited from playing GTA 5 Online (more precisely on the server role-play NoPixel) from the moment he began collaborating with the company for the development of GTA 6.
T-Pain is a rapper, songwriter and record producer from the USA and has credibly collaborated with GTA 6 for the sound component of the game.
T-Pain said: “I used to play on NoPixel then I started working on the damn GTA 6 and they told me I couldn't do roleplay anymore because it went against… they had this whole talk like 'what if someone took your album and re-recorded it and more people listened to it…' and I was like ' okay, I understand but I was having fun…”.
The rapper then points out that Rockstar Games eventually bought a company that runs the largest GTA 5 Online roleplay servers, Cfx.re.
Rockstar Games' acquisition of Cfx.re
In August 2023, Rockstar Games announced the acquisition of Cfx.re, the team responsible for the GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 roleplay communities, known as FiveM and RedM.
THE roleplay server they were one of the reasons for the enormous sustained success of GTA Online and Rokstar Games recognized this and decided to support the public's interest, probably in anticipation of the online mode of GTA 6 which, remember, we know absolutely nothing about.
