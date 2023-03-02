A suspicious post posted by 50 cents on his Instagram profile suggests his possible involvement in GTA 6 and the arrival of game news from Rockstar Games in the near future.

The rapper made a post with an image linked to GTA: Vice City stating that he will explain what it is in the future, piquing the interest of his followers by stating that it is a bigger thing than “Power”, the television series produced by the rapper between 2014 and 2020.

Thanks to last year’s mega-leak we know that GTA 6 will be set in a modern version of the Vice City that we explored as Tommy Vercetti. 50 Cent’s post therefore would seem to suggest that the rapper could have a role of some kind within the next Rockstar Games game or that he is working on a side project, such as a TV show since he mentioned the TV series Power in the post.

In any case, many see 50 Cent’s message as a hint that Rockstar Games could finally officially present GTA 6 shortly. We’ll see, in the meantime you can while away the wait by reading our special where we take stock on what we can expect from GTA 6.