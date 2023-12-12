A former Rockstar Games developer explained the studio's philosophy regarding the platforms it will launch on GTA 6 and who will have priority. In his opinion, PS5 it is the reference platform, because it is the one on which the game will sell the most copies, as happened with GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 (relative to last generation PlayStation consoles). There PC version it will be published at a later stage because, simply, it is the platform that guarantees fewer sales.

Priority issues

Currently GTA 6 has only been announced for PS5 and Xbox Series, but it is a given that after a certain period it will also arrive on PC (in 2026 or 2027, in all likelihood). Naturally, the PC community didn't take it very well, considering that we are talking about the most anticipated game ever, as the numbers from the first trailer demonstrated.

Rockstar's choice was explained by his ex Mike York, who talked about it in a video published on his YouTube channel. Specifically, York was an animator and was at the company for six years, working on GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, before leaving in 2017.

Rockstar has not provided answers on the lack of the PC version of GTA 6, but for York the situation is quite clear: “The reason for the delay of the PC port is in their prioritizing what sells the most. Most of the time, especially in the past, their games sold more on PlayStation. Playstation was the console to have. It outsold most other consoles in many places. Everyone played on PlayStation.”

York then explained that with GTA 5 Rockstar gave priority to PS3, simultaneously developing the Xbox 360 version, before dedicating itself to the PC version post-launch. You will surely remember that GTA 5 came out on PS3 and Xbox 360 first, then on PS4 and Xbox One. Finally it also arrived on PC, almost two years after the first versions.

Another reason why Rockstar Games launches the PC versions of its games after the console ones is because optimize It requires a large amount of resources, given the many configurations available, so there needs to be a prolonged testing phase to ensure high quality right away. So for GTA 6 we chose to follow the usual scheme, also considering that it is the most complex of his titles.

The problem of multiple configurations in the PC scene is a well-known problem, which if we want also partially explains the problems experienced in recent years by the conversions of many triple A devices, which often came out in a pitiful state. York cited that of Batman: Arkham Knight, which had quite a few problems on PC, but there would be several feasible examples, even very recent ones.

York then cited issues related to resources available for development teams, which however we do not believe concern Rockstar Games, considering the size of its titles. In any case, in the end he made a sacrosanct appeal, which is to give the benefit of the doubt to the studio, avoiding sending it hateful messages.